Analysts Offer Predictions for Royal Gold, Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (RGLD)

Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Royal Gold in a research note issued on Monday, April 1st. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.89 for the year. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Royal Gold had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a positive return on equity of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $97.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on RGLD. BidaskClub cut shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Royal Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.61.

Shares of RGLD opened at $91.46 on Wednesday. Royal Gold has a one year low of $70.16 and a one year high of $98.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.64, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGLD. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 8,465.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,209,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184,139 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Royal Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,113,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,811,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $412,116,000 after acquiring an additional 831,019 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 52,558.9% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 582,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,921,000 after acquiring an additional 581,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 182.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 442,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,895,000 after purchasing an additional 285,839 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.23%.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

