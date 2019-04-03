Analysts Issue Forecasts for SITE Centers Corp.’s FY2019 Earnings (SITC)

SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of SITE Centers in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 28th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.18. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for SITE Centers’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho upgraded SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. TheStreet upgraded SITE Centers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 26th.

SITC opened at $13.92 on Monday. SITE Centers has a 12 month low of $10.71 and a 12 month high of $15.07.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $121.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.54 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia purchased a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000.

About SITE Centers

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

