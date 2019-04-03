Analysts Issue Forecasts for Bancorpsouth Bank’s Q1 2019 Earnings (BXS)

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a research report issued on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.52. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bancorpsouth Bank’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.35 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BXS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bancorpsouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Stephens lowered Bancorpsouth Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised Bancorpsouth Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Brean Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a research report on Friday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Bancorpsouth Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

Bancorpsouth Bank stock opened at $28.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.44. Bancorpsouth Bank has a 52 week low of $24.31 and a 52 week high of $35.45.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $211.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.38 million. Bancorpsouth Bank had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 23.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Bancorpsouth Bank by 5.5% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 61,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Bancorpsouth Bank by 2.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 191,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,264,000 after buying an additional 5,288 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Bancorpsouth Bank by 3.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,230,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,224,000 after buying an additional 43,758 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bancorpsouth Bank by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,758,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $351,791,000 after buying an additional 435,194 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Bancorpsouth Bank by 23.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 85,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,804,000 after buying an additional 16,264 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Bancorpsouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

About Bancorpsouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

