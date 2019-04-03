Analysts Expect Varex Imaging Corp (VREX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) will announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Varex Imaging’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.37. Varex Imaging posted earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Varex Imaging will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.57. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Varex Imaging.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $185.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.73 million. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VREX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 12th. TheStreet raised Varex Imaging from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Sidoti started coverage on Varex Imaging in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Varex Imaging in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Varex Imaging currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.20.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VREX. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. 99.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VREX traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.90. 127,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,909. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Varex Imaging has a one year low of $21.57 and a one year high of $39.39.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

