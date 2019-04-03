Analysts Expect Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) to Announce $1.29 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) will post $1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.25. Toronto-Dominion Bank reported earnings per share of $1.27 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will report full-year earnings of $5.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.09 to $5.28. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.46 to $5.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Toronto-Dominion Bank.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TD shares. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Monday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of TD traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $55.86. 1,190,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,355,568. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $102.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.05. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $47.73 and a 52-week high of $62.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.564 dividend. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.17%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,982,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,917,356,000 after buying an additional 1,273,742 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 47,982,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,917,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,742 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,697,757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,369,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,744 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,944,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,289,963,000 after purchasing an additional 5,469,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,993,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $944,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,312 shares in the last quarter. 48.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

