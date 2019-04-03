Analysts Expect Ovid Therapeutics Inc (OVID) to Post -$0.48 EPS

Analysts expect Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OVID) to announce earnings per share of ($0.48) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Ovid Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.40) and the lowest is ($0.54). Ovid Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.54) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.89) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.61) to ($1.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.55) to ($0.46). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ovid Therapeutics.

Get Ovid Therapeutics alerts:

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.03.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $27.00 price target on Ovid Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on Ovid Therapeutics to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, March 10th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Ovid Therapeutics from $26.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.85.

In other Ovid Therapeutics news, CEO Jeremy M. Levin purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,310 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 87,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 8,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 6,391 shares during the last quarter. 17.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ovid Therapeutics stock opened at $1.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.96. Ovid Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $11.45.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ovid Therapeutics (OVID)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ovid Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovid Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.