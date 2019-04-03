Analysts Expect LogMeIn Inc (LOGM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $305.22 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) will announce sales of $305.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for LogMeIn’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $305.00 million and the highest is $305.50 million. LogMeIn reported sales of $279.22 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LogMeIn will report full year sales of $1.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for LogMeIn.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The software maker reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.06. LogMeIn had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $310.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LOGM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LogMeIn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Stephens started coverage on shares of LogMeIn in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LogMeIn from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of LogMeIn from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of LogMeIn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. LogMeIn has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.00.

In other LogMeIn news, Director Michael K. Simon sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $1,826,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 547,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,405,996.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOGM. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in LogMeIn during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,253,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its holdings in shares of LogMeIn by 272.7% in the fourth quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 813,676 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,372,000 after purchasing an additional 595,331 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of LogMeIn in the fourth quarter valued at $37,914,000. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LogMeIn in the fourth quarter valued at $29,365,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LogMeIn in the fourth quarter valued at $20,182,000. 97.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGM traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,927. LogMeIn has a 12 month low of $74.87 and a 12 month high of $123.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This is a positive change from LogMeIn’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 22nd. LogMeIn’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

