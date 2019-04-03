Analysts Expect First Foundation Inc (FFWM) to Post $0.25 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) will announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Foundation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.27. First Foundation posted earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that First Foundation will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Foundation.

Get First Foundation alerts:

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $50.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.61 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 17.67%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FFWM shares. BidaskClub raised First Foundation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. First Foundation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.25.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in First Foundation by 5.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after buying an additional 8,885 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in First Foundation by 24.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,466,189 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,523,000 after buying an additional 491,421 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Foundation by 15.7% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in First Foundation by 0.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,991,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,344,000 after buying an additional 22,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Foundation in the third quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FFWM traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.03. The stock had a trading volume of 113,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,740. The company has a market cap of $613.68 million, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.95. First Foundation has a twelve month low of $11.79 and a twelve month high of $20.43.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. First Foundation’s payout ratio is 17.09%.

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Foundation (FFWM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.