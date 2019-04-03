Analysts Expect Blackbaud, Inc. (BLKB) to Announce $0.50 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) will post $0.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Blackbaud’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. Blackbaud reported earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Blackbaud will report full-year earnings of $2.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.27. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.53. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Blackbaud.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $221.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.40 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 5.28%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share.

BLKB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Stephens initiated coverage on Blackbaud in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Blackbaud to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Blackbaud presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.63.

In related news, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 9,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.82, for a total value of $747,538.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,016 shares in the company, valued at $7,160,685.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 13,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.34, for a total value of $1,050,663.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,347,544.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,432 shares of company stock valued at $6,661,485 over the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLKB. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Blackbaud by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Blackbaud during the third quarter worth $129,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Blackbaud during the third quarter worth $203,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Blackbaud during the third quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Blackbaud during the third quarter worth $306,000.

BLKB stock opened at $82.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 44.38, a P/E/G ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.31. Blackbaud has a 1 year low of $58.23 and a 1 year high of $120.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 27th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Blackbaud’s payout ratio is 25.67%.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

