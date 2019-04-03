Analysts Expect ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (ANIP) to Post $1.03 EPS

Equities analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.03 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for ANI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. ANI Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $1.32 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 22%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $5.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.74 to $6.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.62 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ANI Pharmaceuticals.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $57.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.48 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ANIP. TheStreet raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $74.00 price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 28th. Raymond James set a $73.00 price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. BidaskClub raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.25.

In related news, insider Arthur Przybyl sold 27,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total transaction of $1,755,016.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert W. Schrepfer sold 4,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total value of $299,663.93. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,484 shares in the company, valued at $3,445,974.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 99.5% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 2,005 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 324.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,872 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. 59.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANIP stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.86. 54,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,157. The firm has a market capitalization of $827.84 million, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 2.42. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $36.92 and a 52 week high of $72.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States. It focuses on producing controlled substances, anti-cancer (oncolytics), hormones and steroids, and complex formulations. The company offers Erythromycin Ethylsuccinate to treat infections; Esterified Estrogen with Methyltestosterone for treating vasomotor symptoms of menopause; Etodolac to treat pain caused by osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and other conditions; Fenofibrate for treating hypercholesterolemia; Flecainide to treat arrhythmia; Fluvoxamine for treating obsessive-compulsive and social anxiety disorders; and hydrocortisone enema and cortenema to treat ulcerative colitis.

