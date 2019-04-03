Analysts’ Downgrades for April, 3rd (AA, BLKB, BURBY, CAT, CB, DNKN, HLMAF, INCY, JBSAY, JRVR)

Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, April 3rd:

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY)

was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a neutral rating to an underperform rating.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) was downgraded by analysts at Sandler O’Neill from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

JBS S A/S (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) was downgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Mitie Group (OTCMKTS:MITFF) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Neos Therapeutics, Inc. is engaged in developing, manufacturing and commercializing products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder using drug delivery technologies. Its product candidates include NT-0102 methylphenidate XR orally disintegrating tablet for the treatment of ADHD; NT-0202 amphetamine XR orally disintegrating tablet for the treatment of ADHD; NT-0201 amphetamine XR liquid suspension for the treatment of ADHD and Generic Tussionex, which are in different clinical development stage. Neos Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Grand Prairie, Texas. “

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “New Relic, Inc. is a software analytics company. The Company offers solution which includes application development, production monitoring, real-time analytics, mobile application management and digital transformation. Its products include new relic APM, new relic mobile, new relic insights, new relic services, new relic browser and new relic platform. New Relic, Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

NicOx (OTCMKTS:NICXF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Nicox is an international commercial-stage company focused on the ophthalmic market. With a heritage of innovative R&D, business development and marketing expertise, they are building a diversified portfolio of ophthalmic products that can help people to enhance their sight. Nicox’s advanced pipeline features two pre-NDA candidates (Vesneo for glaucoma, partnered with Bausch + Lomb / Valeant and AC-170 for allergic conjunctivitis) as well as two pre-MAA candidates (AzaSite for bacterial conjunctivitis and BromSite for pain and inflammation after cataract surgery). The Group operates directly in six countries, including the United States. It has proprietary commercial operations in Europe’s five largest markets complemented by an expanding international network of distributors. Nicox is headquartered in France and has more than 120 staff worldwide. It is listed on Euronext Paris (Category B: Mid Caps) and is part of the CAC Healthcare, CAC Pharma & Bio and Next 150 indexes. “

NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “NINTENDO LTD is the acknowledged worldwide leader in the creation of interactive entertainment. Nintendo has created such industry icons as Mario and Donkey Kong and launched franchises like The Legend of Zelda and Pokémon. Nintendo manufactures and markets hardware and software for its popular home video game systems, including Nintendo 64 and Game Boy – the world’s best-selling video game system. “

OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:OPHRY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Ophir Energy Plc is an exploration company which focuses on oil and gas prospects primarily in Africa. Ophir Energy Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Orange (NYSE:ORAN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Orange SA provides telecommunications services. It offers a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, Internet and multimedia, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators under the Orange brand worldwide. Orange SA, formerly known as France Telecom S.A., is based in Paris, France. “

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) was downgraded by analysts at Santander from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to an outperform rating.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating.

