Analysts Anticipate inTest Corporation (INTT) Will Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that inTest Corporation (NASDAQ:INTT) will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for inTest’s earnings. inTest reported earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that inTest will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current financial year. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover inTest.

inTest (NASDAQ:INTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.44 million for the quarter.

Separately, Dawson James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of inTest in a research report on Friday, December 28th.

NASDAQ:INTT traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.83. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,691. inTest has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $9.44.

inTest Company Profile

inTEST Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets thermal management products and semiconductor automated test equipment interface solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS). The Thermal segment offers ThermoStream temperature management tools, MobileTemp systems, ThermoChambers, Thermal Platforms, ThermoChuck precision vacuum platform assemblies, Thermonics temperature conditioning products, and EKOHEAT and EASYHEAT induction heating systems.

