Analysts Anticipate DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH) to Announce $0.18 EPS

Equities analysts expect DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) to post earnings per share of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. DiamondRock Hospitality posted earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will report full year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.06. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow DiamondRock Hospitality.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DRH shares. KeyCorp downgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $8.00 price target on DiamondRock Hospitality and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.53.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRH. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 718,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,522,000 after acquiring an additional 13,449 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at $4,224,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 3rd quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000.

Shares of NYSE:DRH opened at $10.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.46. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1 year low of $8.69 and a 1 year high of $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.02%.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

