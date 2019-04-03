Analysts Anticipate CarGurus Inc (CARG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $129.30 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) will announce $129.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for CarGurus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $128.33 million and the highest estimate coming in at $130.00 million. CarGurus posted sales of $98.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarGurus will report full-year sales of $563.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $560.23 million to $566.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $688.40 million, with estimates ranging from $664.60 million to $707.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CarGurus.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $126.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.13 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 13.10%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CARG shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on CarGurus from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BidaskClub upgraded CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised CarGurus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CarGurus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.27.

In related news, Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 42,260 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $1,702,655.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sarah Amory Welch sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total value of $98,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,774,973 shares of company stock worth $108,334,536. 51.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in CarGurus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in CarGurus by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in CarGurus by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 777,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,239,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in CarGurus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in CarGurus by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 2,968 shares during the period. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarGurus stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.28. 597,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 685,457. CarGurus has a fifty-two week low of $29.18 and a fifty-two week high of $57.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.42, a P/E/G ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 1.93.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars worldwide. The company's marketplace enables users with third-party validation on pricing, dealer reputation, and other information. As of June 30, 2017, it had an active dealer network of approximately 40,000 dealers; and approximately 5.4 million car listings.

