Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (EBR)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (NYSE:EBR) by 60.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 688,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 260,000 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of CENTRAIS ELETRI/S worth $4,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of CENTRAIS ELETRI/S by 500.2% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 600,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after buying an additional 500,200 shares during the period. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of CENTRAIS ELETRI/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,540,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of CENTRAIS ELETRI/S by 1,747.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 149,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 141,556 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of CENTRAIS ELETRI/S by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 52,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 18,697 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CENTRAIS ELETRI/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EBR opened at $9.28 on Wednesday. CENTRAIS ELETRI/S has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $10.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EBR shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CENTRAIS ELETRI/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of CENTRAIS ELETRI/S from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th.

About CENTRAIS ELETRI/S

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through thermal, nuclear, wind, and hydroelectric plants. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated 44 hydroelectric plants and held interests in various other plants with a total installed capacity of 42,350 Megawatts (MW); 112 thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with an installed capacity of 2,646 MW; and 2 nuclear power plants with an installed capacity of 1,990 MW.

