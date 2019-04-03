Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) by 33.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,083 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.32% of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Ruggie Capital Group increased its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 57,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 22,340 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 28,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 12,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 173.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 252,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,115,000 after acquiring an additional 160,115 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BLOK opened at $18.02 on Wednesday. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 1-year low of $14.29 and a 1-year high of $20.89.

