Amphenol Co. (APH) Position Lessened by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 80,278 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 31,761 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Amphenol were worth $6,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 5,227 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Cobiz Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Cobiz Wealth LLC now owns 72,067 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,839,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,619 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on APH shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 target price (up from $103.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $105.00 target price on Amphenol and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks raised Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $89.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Amphenol from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.29.

In other news, VP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 31,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $2,914,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,914,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Martin H. Loeffler sold 11,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total value of $1,048,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 249,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,820,330.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 52,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,916,500 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APH opened at $99.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.90. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $74.95 and a 1 year high of $99.88.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The electronics maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 24.40%.

WARNING: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/03/amphenol-co-aph-position-lessened-by-teacher-retirement-system-of-texas.html.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.