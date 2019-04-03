Amgen (AMGN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $215.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “While Amgen’s newer drugs — Prolia, Xgeva, Blincyto, Kyprolis — will drive sales, biosimilar and brand competition faced by its legacy products will create pressure on the top line in 2019. Meanwhile, uptake of key drug, Repatha has been slow due to payer restrictions. The recent price cut will hurt sales going forward. However, Amgen is progressing well with its pipeline and the approval of Aimovig was a huge boost. In the past five years, Amgen has launched nine products, including two in new therapeutic areas. Amgen boasts a strong biosimilars pipeline, which could be an important long-term growth driver for the company. Amgen’s restructuring plan is making it leaner and more cost efficient. Lower taxes and share buybacks should provide some support to the bottom line. Amgen’s shares have outperformed the industry in the past year.”

AMGN has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer set a $224.00 target price on shares of Amgen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Sunday, January 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $232.00 price objective on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $213.00 to $212.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $223.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $211.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $209.00.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $192.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $119.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21. Amgen has a twelve month low of $165.08 and a twelve month high of $210.19.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The medical research company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 66.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen will post 13.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.28%.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.88, for a total transaction of $377,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,830,933.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in Amgen by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 23,544 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,738,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 40,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 208,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 22,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

