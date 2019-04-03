American Tower Corp (AMT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.86 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.86 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for American Tower’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.95. American Tower posted earnings per share of $1.73 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Tower will report full year earnings of $7.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.69 to $7.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.45 to $8.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow American Tower.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($1.63). The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMT. Bank of America boosted their price objective on American Tower from $172.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Edward Jones cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Tower from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on American Tower from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on American Tower from $176.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. American Tower currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.88.

Shares of AMT stock traded down $0.69 on Wednesday, hitting $194.43. The company had a trading volume of 90,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950,077. The stock has a market cap of $84.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. American Tower has a twelve month low of $133.53 and a twelve month high of $198.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 42.05%.

In other news, EVP William H. Hess sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.97, for a total value of $3,739,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,231 shares in the company, valued at $17,244,430.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas A. Bartlett sold 51,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $8,448,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,296,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,253 shares of company stock valued at $14,901,845 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ruggie Capital Group lifted its holdings in American Tower by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,169,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,685,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management raised its holdings in American Tower by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 5,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in American Tower by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 170,000 communications sites.

