American States Water Co (AWR) VP Bryan K. Switzer Sells 300 Shares of Stock

American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) VP Bryan K. Switzer sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $21,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,898. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

AWR stock opened at $70.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.88, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.08. American States Water Co has a fifty-two week low of $51.30 and a fifty-two week high of $72.50.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $111.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.54 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American States Water Co will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating on shares of American States Water in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its position in American States Water by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 8,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in American States Water by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in American States Water by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in American States Water by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in American States Water by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

About American States Water

American States Water Co is a holding company, which engages in the purchase, production, distribution, and sale of water. It operates through the following segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company was founded on December 1, 1929 and is headquartered in San Dimas, CA.

