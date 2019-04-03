American Software (AMSWA) Coverage Initiated at William Blair

Equities research analysts at William Blair initiated coverage on shares of American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock.

AMSWA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded American Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded American Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

AMSWA traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.03. 41,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,269. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42 and a beta of 0.64. American Software has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $18.94.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $27.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.91 million. American Software had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 5.54%. On average, analysts anticipate that American Software will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James C. Edenfield sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $92,742.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,896.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 19,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $224,286.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,363,101.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,584 shares of company stock worth $1,521,784 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in American Software by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,095 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 12,607 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in American Software by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 527,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,679,000 after buying an additional 10,179 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in American Software by 468.4% in the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 893,442 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,336,000 after buying an additional 736,266 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in American Software by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,171,031 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,335,000 after buying an additional 21,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in American Software in the 3rd quarter worth $273,000. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment provides supply chain management and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

