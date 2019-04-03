American International Group Inc. Has $884,000 Holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (IPAR)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,837,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,401,000 after acquiring an additional 46,321 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,837,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,401,000 after acquiring an additional 46,321 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 735,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,214,000 after acquiring an additional 15,055 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 515,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,829,000 after acquiring an additional 63,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 410,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,933,000 after acquiring an additional 25,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPAR stock opened at $75.67 on Wednesday. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.25 and a fifty-two week high of $80.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 44.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.05.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $177.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.33%.

In related news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 2,500 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total transaction of $197,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 3,323 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $205,095.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,967.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,826,042 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.33.

Inter Parfums Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

