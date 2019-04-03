American International Group Inc. Has $843,000 Position in Electronics For Imaging, Inc. (EFII)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Electronics For Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,985 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 978 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Electronics For Imaging worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFII. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Electronics For Imaging during the 4th quarter worth $5,429,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Electronics For Imaging by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,013,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,740,000 after purchasing an additional 195,146 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Electronics For Imaging during the 3rd quarter worth $5,690,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Electronics For Imaging during the 3rd quarter worth $3,136,000. Finally, Crestline Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Electronics For Imaging by 207.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 120,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,116,000 after purchasing an additional 81,549 shares during the last quarter.

EFII has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Electronics For Imaging to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Cross Research lowered Electronics For Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.12 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Electronics For Imaging to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Electronics For Imaging in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Electronics For Imaging from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:EFII opened at $27.88 on Wednesday. Electronics For Imaging, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.76 and a 1 year high of $35.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,394.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Electronics For Imaging (NASDAQ:EFII) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Electronics For Imaging had a negative return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $256.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Electronics For Imaging, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronics For Imaging Profile

Electronics for Imaging, Inc provides industrial format display graphics, corrugated packaging and display, textile, and ceramic tile decoration digital inkjet printers worldwide. Its Industrial Inkjet segment offers VUTEk format display graphics, Nozomi corrugated packaging and display, Reggiani textile, and Cretaprint ceramic tile decoration and building material industrial digital inkjet printers; digital ultra-violet curable, light emitting diode curable, ceramic, water-based, thermoforming, and specialty inks; various textile inks, including dye sublimation, pigmented, reactive dye, acid dye, pure disperse dye, and water-based dispersed printing inks, as well as coatings; digital inkjet printer parts; and professional services.

