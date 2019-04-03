American International Group Inc. Has $806,000 Position in Sleep Number Corp (SNBR)

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,662 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Sleep Number worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Sleep Number by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 214,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Sleep Number in the 4th quarter worth $318,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sleep Number in the 3rd quarter worth $816,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Sleep Number in the 4th quarter worth $10,517,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc raised its holdings in Sleep Number by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc now owns 35,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 8,080 shares during the period.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on SNBR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Monday, January 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Sleep Number to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.83.

In other news, EVP Andrew P. Carlin sold 34,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $1,450,339.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Patricia Ann Dirks sold 10,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total transaction of $460,401.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,690 shares of company stock worth $5,717,698. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $46.19 on Wednesday. Sleep Number Corp has a 52-week low of $26.22 and a 52-week high of $49.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.30.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. Sleep Number had a net margin of 4.54% and a negative return on equity of 178.70%. The company had revenue of $411.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.38 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sleep Number Corp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/03/american-international-group-inc-has-806000-position-in-sleep-number-corp-snbr.html.

Sleep Number Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows and sheets, as well as other bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, and foundations under the Sleep Number name.

Recommended Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.