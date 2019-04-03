American Finance Trust Inc (AFIN) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.0917 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th.
NASDAQ AFIN opened at $10.71 on Wednesday. American Finance Trust has a one year low of $10.36 and a one year high of $18.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). American Finance Trust had a negative net margin of 12.85% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $75.09 million during the quarter.
American Finance Trust Company Profile
American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.
Read More: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?
Receive News & Ratings for American Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.