American Express (AXP) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

American Express (NYSE:AXP) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.85-8.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.14.
Shares of AXP stock opened at $111.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. American Express has a twelve month low of $89.05 and a twelve month high of $114.55. The company has a market capitalization of $94.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.11.
American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 17th. The payment services company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.06). American Express had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The company had revenue of $10.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.
AXP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America set a $108.00 target price on American Express and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Express from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Express from $113.00 to $111.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered American Express from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $111.69.
In other news, Chairman Stephen J. Squeri sold 12,500 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $1,287,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Petrino sold 2,444 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.11, for a total value of $261,776.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,072.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About American Express
American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.
Read More: Gap Down Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.