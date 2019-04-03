American Express (AXP) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

American Express (NYSE:AXP) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.85-8.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.14.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $111.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. American Express has a twelve month low of $89.05 and a twelve month high of $114.55. The company has a market capitalization of $94.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.11.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 17th. The payment services company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.06). American Express had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The company had revenue of $10.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. American Express’s payout ratio is 21.28%.

AXP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America set a $108.00 target price on American Express and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Express from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Express from $113.00 to $111.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered American Express from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $111.69.

In other news, Chairman Stephen J. Squeri sold 12,500 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $1,287,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Petrino sold 2,444 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.11, for a total value of $261,776.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,072.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “American Express (AXP) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/03/american-express-axp-issues-fy19-earnings-guidance.html.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Read More: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.