American Century Companies Inc. Sells 14,352 Shares of Progressive Corp (PGR)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its position in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,705,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,352 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.29% of Progressive worth $102,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,481,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,017,865,000 after acquiring an additional 582,761 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 42,481,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,017,865,000 after acquiring an additional 582,761 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,976,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $779,788,000 after acquiring an additional 476,696 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 4,886.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,709,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 9,515,013 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,511,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $604,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

NYSE PGR opened at $72.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. Progressive Corp has a 12 month low of $56.71 and a 12 month high of $73.78. The company has a market capitalization of $42.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.78.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.57). Progressive had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Progressive Corp will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 0.14%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.79%.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total value of $182,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total value of $871,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 371,815 shares in the company, valued at $27,012,359.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 120,048 shares of company stock worth $8,073,519. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PGR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley upgraded Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $69.00 price objective on Progressive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $79.00 price objective on Progressive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Progressive from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.43.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “American Century Companies Inc. Sells 14,352 Shares of Progressive Corp (PGR)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/03/american-century-companies-inc-sells-14352-shares-of-progressive-corp-pgr.html.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

See Also: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.