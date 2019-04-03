American Century Companies Inc. Has $77.63 Million Holdings in Haemonetics Co. (HAE)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 775,955 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 229,829 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $77,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HAE. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 8,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Ffcm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 134.4% during the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 614.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,022 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HAE opened at $88.50 on Wednesday. Haemonetics Co. has a 12 month low of $70.86 and a 12 month high of $117.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.88.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. Haemonetics had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $247.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Haemonetics news, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 391 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total value of $32,675.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald G. Gelbman sold 8,196 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total transaction of $709,117.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,703 shares of company stock worth $751,488 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

HAE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Haemonetics to $112.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.75.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

