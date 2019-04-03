American Campus Communities (ACC) Sets New 12-Month High at $48.30

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $48.30 and last traded at $47.98, with a volume of 396321 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.20.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ACC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on American Campus Communities from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised American Campus Communities from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.45.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 13.29%. The company had revenue of $245.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in American Campus Communities by 476.2% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 143.9% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

About American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC)

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

