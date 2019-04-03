American Axle & Manufact. (AXL) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their buy rating on shares of American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) in a research report report published on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Barclays currently has a $21.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufact. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE:AXL opened at $15.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.62, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.67. American Axle & Manufact. has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $19.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.50.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. American Axle & Manufact. had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 22.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that American Axle & Manufact. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Alberto L. Satine sold 15,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $251,802.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,420 shares in the company, valued at $995,285. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tolga I. Oal sold 14,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.47, for a total transaction of $215,255.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,812.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,604,617 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,811,000 after acquiring an additional 189,832 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Axle & Manufact. in the 4th quarter valued at $24,791,000. FMR LLC grew its position in American Axle & Manufact. by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,918,956 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,300,000 after buying an additional 242,287 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in American Axle & Manufact. by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,146,108 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $68,222,000 after buying an additional 892,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in American Axle & Manufact. in the 4th quarter valued at $2,066,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

