American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) Stake Lifted by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 96.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,348 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in American Airlines Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,557,390 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $756,426,000 after acquiring an additional 444,541 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P grew its position in American Airlines Group by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 18,951,352 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $608,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328,627 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in American Airlines Group by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,226,885 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $456,824,000 after acquiring an additional 3,883,285 shares in the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP grew its position in American Airlines Group by 23.5% in the third quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 7,391,768 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $305,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in American Airlines Group by 653.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,572,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $271,621,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (down previously from $43.00) on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Imperial Capital lowered their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, February 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. American Airlines Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.39.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $32.99 on Wednesday. American Airlines Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $28.81 and a fifty-two week high of $53.08. The stock has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.53.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The airline reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 322.87% and a net margin of 3.17%. American Airlines Group’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

