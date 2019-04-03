AMERCO (UHAL) Stake Lifted by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of AMERCO worth $4,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 672,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $240,017,000 after purchasing an additional 12,683 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 672,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $240,017,000 after purchasing an additional 12,683 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 495,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $162,718,000 after purchasing an additional 114,030 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 460,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $151,180,000 after purchasing an additional 19,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 406,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $133,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.54% of the company’s stock.

Get AMERCO alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Respino Laurence J. De sold 86 shares of AMERCO stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.20, for a total value of $32,267.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UHAL shares. BidaskClub cut shares of AMERCO from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. TheStreet cut shares of AMERCO from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th.

NASDAQ:UHAL opened at $369.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 0.84. AMERCO has a twelve month low of $316.00 and a twelve month high of $387.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $919.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.87 million. AMERCO had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AMERCO will post 18.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “AMERCO (UHAL) Stake Lifted by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/03/amerco-uhal-stake-lifted-by-amundi-pioneer-asset-management-inc.html.

AMERCO Profile

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

Featured Article: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.