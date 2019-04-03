Amalgamated Bank Sells 750 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (HOLX)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Hologic by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 28,259,273 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,158,065,000 after purchasing an additional 303,902 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 2.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,808,896 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,139,609,000 after buying an additional 671,524 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,805,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $156,146,000 after buying an additional 190,788 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,206,982 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $131,807,000 after buying an additional 30,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 6.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,438,184 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $99,916,000 after buying an additional 146,726 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hologic alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HOLX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Hologic from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hologic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.52.

Shares of HOLX opened at $48.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.10 and a 1-year high of $48.82.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $830.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.22 million. Hologic had a negative net margin of 12.88% and a positive return on equity of 25.59%. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 4,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total value of $200,985.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 6,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total transaction of $318,961.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,378 shares of company stock worth $1,105,836 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/03/amalgamated-bank-sells-750-shares-of-hologic-inc-holx.html.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.