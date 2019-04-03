Amalgamated Bank Has $1.44 Million Position in A. O. Smith Corp (AOS)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 56.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,247 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AOS. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in A. O. Smith in the third quarter valued at about $282,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 9.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 38,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 5.3% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 55,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 49.2% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 267,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,274,000 after buying an additional 88,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 703.4% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 47,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after buying an additional 41,500 shares in the last quarter. 76.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Paul W. Jones sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,967 shares in the company, valued at $8,867,383. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Wallace E. Goodwin sold 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $660,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,036 shares of company stock worth $1,879,646 over the last quarter. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on AOS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.30.

Shares of AOS stock opened at $54.05 on Wednesday. A. O. Smith Corp has a 1 year low of $40.34 and a 1 year high of $66.21. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The company had revenue of $812.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Corp will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

