Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H (ACH) Upgraded at Bank of America

Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H (NYSE:ACH) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ACH has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, CLSA upgraded shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of ACH opened at $10.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.17 and a beta of 0.83. Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H has a 1-year low of $7.44 and a 1-year high of $16.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACH. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H during the fourth quarter worth $199,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 140.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 23,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H during the third quarter worth $7,610,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as alumina-related products, such as alumina hydrate, alumina-based chemical products, and gallium.

