Altria Group Inc (MO) Position Reduced by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,985,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 795,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $147,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,423,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,529,279,000 after buying an additional 1,107,891 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Altria Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 141,423,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,529,279,000 after buying an additional 1,107,891 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Altria Group by 698.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 31,992,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,445,000 after buying an additional 27,986,154 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,928,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,235,000 after buying an additional 1,908,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Altria Group by 4,426.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,150,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 22,638,593 shares in the last quarter. 64.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MO opened at $56.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Altria Group Inc has a 52-week low of $42.40 and a 52-week high of $66.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.39.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. Altria Group had a net margin of 27.45% and a return on equity of 49.05%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.20%.

MO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup set a $52.00 target price on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.28.

In related news, VP Ivan S. Feldman sold 6,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total transaction of $348,126.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nabil Y. Sakkab purchased 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.42 per share, with a total value of $52,033.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 38,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,489.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

