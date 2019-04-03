Altice USA Inc (ATUS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.27.

Several analysts have issued reports on ATUS shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Altice USA from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Nomura started coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Get Altice USA alerts:

In other news, major shareholder S.A.R.L. Suddenvision sold 20,645,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $440,780,955.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 45.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Altice USA by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,249,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,438,000 after purchasing an additional 99,592 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Altice USA by 154.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,455,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,617,000 after acquiring an additional 14,855,173 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Altice USA by 154.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 24,455,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,617,000 after acquiring an additional 14,855,173 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Altice USA by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,973,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,579,254 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Altice USA by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,755,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,753 shares during the period. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATUS opened at $22.55 on Wednesday. Altice USA has a 12 month low of $14.49 and a 12 month high of $22.79. The firm has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 281.88 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.20. Altice USA had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altice USA will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.