Altice USA Inc (ATUS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.27.
Several analysts have issued reports on ATUS shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Altice USA from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Nomura started coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th.
In other news, major shareholder S.A.R.L. Suddenvision sold 20,645,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $440,780,955.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 45.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of ATUS opened at $22.55 on Wednesday. Altice USA has a 12 month low of $14.49 and a 12 month high of $22.79. The firm has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 281.88 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16.
Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.20. Altice USA had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altice USA will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.
About Altice USA
Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.
