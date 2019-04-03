Altaba (AABA) & Open Text (OTEX) Financial Analysis

Altaba (NASDAQ:AABA) and Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Altaba and Open Text’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altaba N/A N/A N/A Open Text 9.19% 7.00% 3.38%

Open Text pays an annual dividend of $0.61 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Altaba does not pay a dividend. Open Text pays out 67.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Open Text has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Altaba and Open Text, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altaba 0 2 2 0 2.50 Open Text 0 1 6 0 2.86

Altaba currently has a consensus target price of $92.33, suggesting a potential upside of 24.88%. Open Text has a consensus target price of $45.67, suggesting a potential upside of 18.74%. Given Altaba’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Altaba is more favorable than Open Text.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.8% of Altaba shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.2% of Open Text shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Altaba shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.6% of Open Text shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Altaba has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Open Text has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Altaba and Open Text’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altaba $5.17 billion 8.62 -$214.32 million N/A N/A Open Text $2.82 billion 3.67 $242.22 million $0.91 42.26

Open Text has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Altaba.

Summary

Open Text beats Altaba on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Altaba Company Profile

Altaba Inc. operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company in the United States. Its assets consist primarily of equity investments, short-term debt investments, and cash. The company was formerly known as Yahoo! Inc. and changed its name to Altaba Inc. in June 2017. Altaba Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in New York, New York.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk. It also provides business network solutions comprising business-to-business integration services, such as secure mail, large file transfer, fax, and electronic data interchange within a single platform; analytics solutions; and forensic security and automated cyber risk management software service. In addition, the company provides customer support programs that include access to software upgrades, a knowledge base, discussions, product information, and an online mechanism to post and review trouble tickets. Further, it offers professional services, such as consulting and learning services relating for the implementation, training, and integration of its licensed product offerings into the customers' systems; and cloud services that allow its customers to make use of its OpenText software, services, and content over Internet enabled networks. The company serves organizations, mid-market companies, and government agencies worldwide. It has strategic partnerships with SAP SE, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Salesforce.com Corporation, Accenture plc, Deloitte Consulting LLP, and others. Open Text Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.

