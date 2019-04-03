Alphabet Inc (GOOG) Shares Sold by Elite Wealth Management Inc.

Elite Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,025 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.0% of Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 97.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,027,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,643,016,000 after purchasing an additional 21,273,995 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 86,154.5% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 20,789,054 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,790,000 after purchasing an additional 20,764,952 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Alphabet by 587.2% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,885,216 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,636,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319,821 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Alphabet by 120,025.4% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,013,947 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,134,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,492,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,263,651,000 after purchasing an additional 246,674 shares during the last quarter. 34.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,200.49 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $970.11 and a one year high of $1,273.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.92. The firm has a market cap of $828.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $12.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.86 by $1.91. Alphabet had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 22.47%. The firm had revenue of $39.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 47.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,086.33, for a total transaction of $10,863,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,388.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,200.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 80 shares in the company, valued at $96,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,476 shares of company stock worth $17,745,819. 13.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. BidaskClub raised Alphabet from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,349.78.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

