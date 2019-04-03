Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (MDRX) Holdings Reduced by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 73.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,536 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 105,488 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 116,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 50,529 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 313,799 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 20,030 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 580.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,861 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 15,238 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 19,744 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 8,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 61,682 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 6,959 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $9.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $8.54 and a twelve month high of $14.97.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $538.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.52 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th. Citigroup lowered Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. BidaskClub lowered Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.35.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, insider Brian Farley sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235,673 shares in the company, valued at $2,828,076. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records, connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

