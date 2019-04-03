Allot Communications (ALLT) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ALLT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allot Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Allot Communications in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Allot Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.87.

Shares of ALLT opened at $8.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $274.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.83 and a beta of 0.69. Allot Communications has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $8.34.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $26.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.70 million. Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.79%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allot Communications will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cowen Prime Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allot Communications by 173.0% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 6,402 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allot Communications in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allot Communications by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,136 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 5,037 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allot Communications by 2,355.9% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 43,765 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 41,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allot Communications in the third quarter worth $415,000. 68.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

