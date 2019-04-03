Alliance Data Systems (ADS) & i3 Verticals (IIIV) Critical Review

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) and i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

This table compares Alliance Data Systems and i3 Verticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alliance Data Systems $7.79 billion 1.19 $963.10 million $21.56 8.14 i3 Verticals $323.51 million 1.83 -$6.89 million $0.56 40.20

Alliance Data Systems has higher revenue and earnings than i3 Verticals. Alliance Data Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than i3 Verticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Alliance Data Systems and i3 Verticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alliance Data Systems 12.36% 54.62% 4.03% i3 Verticals N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.5% of Alliance Data Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.2% of i3 Verticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Alliance Data Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 56.2% of i3 Verticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Alliance Data Systems and i3 Verticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alliance Data Systems 2 6 10 0 2.44 i3 Verticals 0 0 5 0 3.00

Alliance Data Systems currently has a consensus target price of $235.73, suggesting a potential upside of 34.30%. i3 Verticals has a consensus target price of $24.40, suggesting a potential upside of 8.40%. Given Alliance Data Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alliance Data Systems is more favorable than i3 Verticals.

Dividends

Alliance Data Systems pays an annual dividend of $2.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. i3 Verticals does not pay a dividend. Alliance Data Systems pays out 11.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Alliance Data Systems has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

Alliance Data Systems beats i3 Verticals on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs. It also focuses on facilitating and managing interactions between its clients and their customers through various consumer marketing channels, including in-store, online, email, social media, mobile, direct mail, and telephone. The company captures and analyzes data created during each customer interaction, leveraging the insight derived from that data to enable clients to identify and acquire new customers and to enhance customer loyalty. It serves clients across various end-markets, including financial services, specialty retail, grocery and drugstore chains, petroleum retail, automotive, hospitality and travel, telecommunications, insurance, and healthcare. Alliance Data Systems Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc. provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support. Its payment processing services enable clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks. The company also licenses software; and provides ongoing support, and other point of sale-related solutions. It offers its solutions to its clients through direct sales force, as well as through a network of distribution partners, including independent software vendors, value-added resellers, independent sales organizations, and other referral partners, such as financial institutions. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.