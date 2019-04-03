ALIS (ALIS) Price Tops $0.0361 on Exchanges

ALIS (CURRENCY:ALIS) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 3rd. ALIS has a market capitalization of $1.41 million and $1,071.00 worth of ALIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ALIS has traded up 17.9% against the US dollar. One ALIS token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0361 or 0.00000703 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, YoBit, CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00007140 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00383030 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019723 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.49 or 0.01779592 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00253754 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00006054 BTC.

Augur (REP) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00411443 BTC.

ALIS Token Profile

ALIS was first traded on August 19th, 2017. ALIS’s total supply is 75,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,926,863 tokens. The Reddit community for ALIS is /r/alis and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ALIS’s official website is alismedia.jp . ALIS’s official Twitter account is @ALIS_media and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ALIS

ALIS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALIS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ALIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

