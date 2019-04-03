Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) Short Interest Update

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,421,326 shares, a decline of 2.0% from the February 28th total of 114,734,572 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,109,447 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.3 days. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 8,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,097 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Cumberland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 7,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 2,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $196.00 price objective on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price objective (up from $208.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.33.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $181.74 on Wednesday. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $129.77 and a 52 week high of $211.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $463.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.31.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $12.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $10.83. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 19.87%. The firm had revenue of $117.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

