Alaska Air Group (ALK) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Vertical Research began coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Monday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Macquarie raised Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.48 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.97.

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $58.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.61. Alaska Air Group has a 52-week low of $53.39 and a 52-week high of $74.83.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 4,000 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total transaction of $251,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,969.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Michael Berry sold 750 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $50,355.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,783.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,776 shares of company stock worth $551,687 in the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 134.4% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passengers and cargo air transportation services. It also focuses on providing ground and ramp handling services to airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 118 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

