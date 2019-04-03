Alarm is sounded by WWF after 48 Pounds of plastic found in whale

An 8-meter (26-foot) sperm whale has been found dead off Sardinia with 22 kilograms (48.5 lb ) of plastic from its stomach, prompting the World Wildlife Foundation to sound an alert Monday over the dangers of plastic waste in the Mediterranean Sea.

The group said the garbage recovered from the sperm whale’s belly included a corrugated tube for electric works, vinyl plates, shopping totes fishing lines and a detergent bundle.

The female whale beached inside the Pelagos refuge that was created as a haven for whales, dolphins and other sea life a week, from the coast of Sardinia.

“It is the first time we’ve been confronted with an animal with such a massive quantity of garbage,” Cinzia Centelegghe, a biologist with the University of Padova, advised the Turin daily La Stampa.

The exam also ascertained that the whale carried a fetus which had expired and had been in an advance state of decomposition. Pros said the mother whale had been unable to digest two-thirds of its stomach because of the amount of plastic it’d ingested, filling.

WWF said vinyl is one of the greatest risks to life and has killed at least five other whales that had ingested considerable quantities of it to Asia from Europe.

Plastic was not the reason for death, although Still another sperm whale died off the Italian island of Ischia, near Naples December with a thick nylon thread in its gut and totes.

The World Wildlife Foundation said 500,000 and between 150,000 tons of objects and 70,000 to 130,000 lots of micro-plastics end up in the seas of Europe every year.

To fight the occurrence, the European Parliament last week approved a law banning a broad range of single-use plastic goods, such as plates and straws, starting in 2021.

Sergio Costa, italy’s environment minister, lamented the whale’s death and said he intended to suggest a new law this week to limit using plastics.

The law allows anglers to deliver plastics retrieved at sea to property to get proper disposal, which they are prohibited from doing. Costa pledged Italy are one of the very first states to enact the European plastics ban and sentenced to the mayors of Italian cities and towns to adopt the ordinances.

“we’ve been using disposable plastics in a carefree way in these decades, and today we are paying the cost,” he explained. “The war disposable plastics has begun. And we won’t stop here.”