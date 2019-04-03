Akzo Nobel (AKZOY) Rating Reiterated by Goldman Sachs Group

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AKZOY. Zacks Investment Research raised Akzo Nobel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of AKZOY stock opened at $30.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.46. Akzo Nobel has a 12-month low of $25.61 and a 12-month high of $33.00.

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. The company offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials primarily under the Dulux, Coral, Levis, and Flexa brands.

