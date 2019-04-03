Airbus (AIR) PT Set at €134.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Airbus (EPA:AIR) has been assigned a €134.00 ($155.81) price target by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

AIR has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €142.00 ($165.12) price objective on Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a €122.00 ($141.86) price objective on Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($133.72) price objective on Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €126.83 ($147.48).

Airbus has a 12 month low of €68.28 ($79.40) and a 12 month high of €99.97 ($116.24).

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

