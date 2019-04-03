AFH Financial Group (AFHP) Receives Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

AFH Financial Group (LON:AFHP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON AFHP opened at GBX 331 ($4.33) on Wednesday. AFH Financial Group has a 12 month low of GBX 302 ($3.95) and a 12 month high of GBX 424 ($5.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $140.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67.

AFH Financial Group Company Profile

AFH Financial Group Plc provides independent financial advisory and investment management services to the retail market in the United Kingdom. The company offers wealth management and financial planning services, including investment management, pension and retirement planning, tax and inheritance planning, life cover and family protection, and mortgages, as well as discretionary investment management services.

