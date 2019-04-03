AFH Financial Group (AFHP) Receives Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

AFH Financial Group (LON:AFHP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
LON AFHP opened at GBX 331 ($4.33) on Wednesday. AFH Financial Group has a 12 month low of GBX 302 ($3.95) and a 12 month high of GBX 424 ($5.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $140.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67.
AFH Financial Group Company Profile
Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?
Receive News & Ratings for AFH Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFH Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.