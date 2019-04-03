Aeon Global Health (AGHC) & Avant Diagnostics (AVDX) Head to Head Comparison

Aeon Global Health (OTCMKTS:AGHC) and Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Aeon Global Health and Avant Diagnostics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeon Global Health 0 1 0 0 2.00 Avant Diagnostics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Aeon Global Health and Avant Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeon Global Health -29.16% -290.44% -38.31% Avant Diagnostics N/A -143.01% -51.41%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Avant Diagnostics shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of Aeon Global Health shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.0% of Avant Diagnostics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aeon Global Health and Avant Diagnostics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeon Global Health $16.30 million 0.18 -$8.00 million ($1.15) -0.25 Avant Diagnostics $250,000.00 8.09 -$2.37 million N/A N/A

Avant Diagnostics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aeon Global Health.

Volatility & Risk

Aeon Global Health has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Avant Diagnostics has a beta of 10.7, indicating that its stock price is 970% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Avant Diagnostics beats Aeon Global Health on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aeon Global Health Company Profile

Aeon Global Health Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides various clinical laboratory testing services in the United States. The company operates through Laboratory Testing Services and Web-Based Software segments. Its laboratory testing services include the testing of an individual's blood, urine, or saliva for the presence of drugs or chemicals, as well as the patient's DNA profile. The company primarily offers medical toxicology, DNA pharmacogenomics, cancer genetic testing, and molecular biology tests. It also provides Web-based services as software as a service for Web-based revenue cycle management applications; and telehealth products and services that enable healthcare organizations to coordinate care for patients, and enhance related administrative and clinical workflows, as well as compliance with regulatory requirements. In addition, AEON Global Health Corp. offers post contract customer support services. The company was formerly known as Authentidate Holding Corp. and changed its name to Aeon Global Health Corp. in January 2018. Aeon Global Health Corp. is headquartered in Gainesville, Georgia.

Avant Diagnostics Company Profile

Avant Diagnostics, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary diagnostic tests that provide information for physicians and patients in the areas of cancers. It offers OvaDx, a noninvasive proteomics diagnostic screening test for the early detection of ovarian cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

